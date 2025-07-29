Burned baby deer found in Perry Hall neighborhood

PERRY HALL, Md. — Perry Hall neighbors are shocked and horrified after finding a baby deer with possible signs of torture in their neighborhood.

"A baby deer, any animal—to torture them like that is just awful," neighbor Donna McDonough said.

Residents never expected to see a dead and burned baby deer in the middle of the road—steps from their doors.

"It's terrifying to think that somebody in this neighborhood would do such a horrible thing."

She said it's very uncommon for her usually quiet neighborhood.

Baltimore County Animal Services told WMAR 2 News it was contacted to pick the deer up.

Neighbor Donna McDonough said she found out about it on social media.

"Very little crime, even property crime; there's like nothing. It's really a lovely place."

Moving forward, she's going to make sure her ring camera is always on, but it's not her safety she's worried about.

"I have pets, and so of course it makes me kind of worry about them, that if they would get out, someone might do something horrific like that."

Police say this case still remains under investigation and is currently being reviewed by the State's Attorney's Office.

