Sprouts opening a second Baltimore County store in former Big Lots location

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Sprouts Farmers Market is going to take over the former Big Lots location in Costco Plaza in Middle River, according to county leaders.

The store will be in the 9900 block of Pulaski Highway, and at this time, there is no word as to when it will open. Baltimore County Councilman David Marks confirmed the news on his Facebook page last week.

It will be Baltimore County's second Sprouts location. The first one is in Towson. According to Sprouts' website, there are eight locations in Maryland.

WMAR reached out to Sprouts for more information.