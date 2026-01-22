Son asks police 'Y'all got a band aid or anything?' after stabbing parents in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A 20-year-old Owings Mills man faces attempted murder charges after admitting to stabbing both of his parents.

On Wednesday morning Baltimore County Police were dispatched to a home in the 12300 block Greenspring Avenue for reported suspicious activity.

The caller stated an armed person was walking around his house.

Responding officers found no evidence supporting those claims, so they cleared the scene.

Nearly two-hours later the same caller dialed 911 again, this time reporting a stabbing at the home.

Arriving officers were met at the front door by a bloodied Jaden Kevon Dawkins, who confessed to stabbing his parents.

According to charging documents, Dawkins asked police "Y'all got a band aid or anything?"

After handcuffing Dawkins, police searched the home and discovered his parents hiding in the master bedroom closet.

Each suffered several stab wounds, causing them to lose large amounts of blood.

Both were taken to Shock Trauma.

The stepfather, who is 83-years of age, was flown by helicopter and required surgery.

Dawkins, meanwhile, underwent surgery as well.

As for why he stabbed is parents Dawkins claims he tried telling them someone was breaking into the house, "but they are in on it."

Detectives were able to interview the parents at the hospital.

They told investigators that Dawkins woke them up about someone breaking into the home.

Knowing that wasn't true, the stepfather told Dawkins to leave the room.

Dawkins later returned and attacked his parents with a bladed weapon which investigators recovered from the hallway.

He is currently being held without bail at Baltimore County Detention Center.