Two stabbed in Owings Mills Wednesday morning, 'person of interest' in custody

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A person is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people in Owings Mills on Wednesday morning.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 12300 block of Greenspring Avenue just before 7am.

That's where officers discovered both victims suffering from stab wounds.

They were taken to an area hospital. There is no word on their condition.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, according to police.

When asked by WMAR-2 News if the individual was a family member, police answered by saying the incident was "isolated."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.