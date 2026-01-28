Snow covered sidewalks and schools equals no classes for BCPS students

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Imagine you're a student trudging your way through a snow-covered sidewalk to get to a bus stop or your school that's covered in snow and ice.

There's no way kids are able to go to school in these conditions, and parents agree.

Tuesday, Baltimore County Public Schools announced another snow day for students.

The district joined others across Maryland by canceling school for Wednesday.

BCPS will also have a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Parent, Chris Lucas, isn't sweating it.

"Once I get done with work, I let them get out and have some fun, do some sleigh riding," Lucas said.

Tuesday, many schools in Perry Hall were still covered in snow as plows worked to clear parking lots and sidewalks.

Seeing that, parent Lee Lorshbagh wasn't surprised by the class cancellation.

"If it's cold enough that they're not going to be able to walk to school, and I think a lot of the sidewalks are probably still covered," Lorshbagh said.

The million-dollar question is, will students be able to return to school at all this week?

Both parents told WMAR-2 News that it's doubtful.

"I hope that they're not off for the rest of the week, but they probably will be," said Lorsbaugh.

"If they get everything and it's safe for staff and students and walkways, entrances, everything is taken care of, then it's a chance, but that's a lot to ask with all of this," Lucas told us.

We'll keep you updated on air and online with any information on school closures or delays.