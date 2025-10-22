Small business owner reeling after Phoenix small bridge collapse

PHOENIX, M.d. — The Carroll Road bridge, in Phoenix, Baltimore County, is 146 years old, and earlier this week, it came crashing down as a truck went over it.

At the same time, a huge tree fell onto the truck with small business owner John Cossentino inside. He got out OK.

The investigation is ongoing, and who knows when repairs will be completed, but the damage goes well beyond the bridge structure.

A family member shared a statement and photos from the driver with WMAR.

"I'm alive.. but I'm not okay. The last few days have been some of the hardest of my life. I haven't slept, just trying to wrap my head around everything that's happened. My truck was 10,000 lbs under the posted weight limit of the bridge. Police have confirmed I was not at fault. The bridge itself was not properly rated or certified. They weighed every ounce of my truck and verified I followed every rule and regulation." John Cossentino

Courtesy: Cossentino family

Cossentino's insurance does not cover rentals or loaner trucks, and, as a small business owner, without a truck, he's also without work.

"This accident wasn't caused by negligence or carelessness. It was caused by an unsafe bridge." John Cossentino

"That truck meant everything to me. It was way more than just a vehicle. It was my livelihood, my independence, and everything to me. Losing it has been devastating. I'm beyond grateful for everyone who has reached out with messages, thoughts, and prayers. Your kindness and support mean more than I can ever say." John Cossentino

WMAR-2 News Jeff Hager talked to people who live in the area of the bridge collapse.

Longtime resident Richard Thomas said, “I think the tree did it. Yes. It could have been a combination of both, but then the tree hit the bridge, and everything went down.”

An estimated 2,500 vehicles cross this bridge on any given day.