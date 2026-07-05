Six rescued after boat capsizes near Hart Miller Island during holiday weekend

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews conducted an open water rescue on Hart Miller Island over the holiday weekend.

Fire officials say a boat capsized, leaving six people stranded in the water.

Marine units found all six people on board the boat just before midnight. Reports indicate the boat had capsized more than two hours earlier.

All six individuals were evaluated at the scene with no reports of major injuries.

According to fire officials, numerous boat incidents were reported throughout the holiday evening.