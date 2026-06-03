Six centenarians celebrated at senior living center

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Brightview Rolling Hills held a 1920s-themed celebration for some special guests of honor.

The senior living center celebrated six centenarians Friday night.

There was live music and a quick moment to acknowledge each resident.

Those celebrated were, Ildea Eckhardt, Jean LaHart, Agnes Ray, Doris Sivak, Sara Walker and Lori Weber.

Event organizers initially planned the event to celebrate a resident turning 103, but they quickly discovered they had a number of residents over 100 and decided to honor all of them.

Brightview Senior Living opened its first community in 1999 and today it builds, owns and operates over 45 senior living communities with over 6,000 associates.