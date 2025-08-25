Simple trip to buy ice leads to Baltimore County man winning $1 million

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Most people go to the store with one goal: remember what they came to buy. But one Baltimore County man got what he needed and then some.

Say hello to "Tank," one of Maryland's newest millionaires.

Now Tank's story is pretty simple, but it just goes to show you that luck can be in your favor no matter where you are.

Tank was heading to the store to buy some ice and saw that he had an extra $20 in his pocket, so he asked the clerk for a $20 scratch-off.

“I jokingly told her to pick me a winner,” he said with a laugh.

He then scratched off all the numbers when he got home without revealing the prize amounts underneath.

Tank saw he had one match on the number 27, which had him feeling a little lucky because 27 was a significant number in his family.

He then slowly scratched the rest of the ticket and found a number with a lot of zeroes.

After scratching off everything, he realized he had won $1 million.

“At first, I thought I won $100. Then I thought it was for $1,000. It kept going and going,” he said. “I called my wife and said, ‘I just hit this sucker for one million bucks.’”

Following the win, Tank immediately broke the news to a lot of his family and friends. He texted a photo of the scratched ticket to one of his family members, who asked him: "Is that a winner?"

Tank said he plans on using his winnings to prepare for retirement and credited his lucky pocket knife, which is what he used to scratch the latex off his winning ticket. He also used that knife a few years ago for a ticket that won him $10,000.

He bought the " All About Cash" $1 million ticket from Hob's Carroll Motor Fuels in Sparrows Point. There are four more tickets out there that have not yet been claimed.