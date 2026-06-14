Shooting survivor Decarlo Cornish uses his story to empower youth and fight gun violence

In 2016, Decarlo Cornish was shot 4 times.

2 years later, he was shot 11 times.

He miraculously survived and has since started a youth empowerment organization to support and uplift young people.

On Saturday, Keep Empowering Youth held a gun violence awareness event at Arundel Mills.

Their goal is to mentor youth, promote peace, and encourage young people to choose a better path despite difficult circumstances.

Cornish says he'll have a back-to-school event coming up.

Find out more about their program and how to help with their mission here.