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Shooting survivor Decarlo Cornish uses his story to empower youth and fight gun violence

Shooting survivor Decarlo Cornish empowers youth through Keep Empowering Youth
KJ Simpson
Shooting survivor Decarlo Cornish empowers youth through Keep Empowering Youth
Shooting survivor Decarlo Cornish empowers youth through Keep Empowering Youth
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In 2016, Decarlo Cornish was shot 4 times.

2 years later, he was shot 11 times.

He miraculously survived and has since started a youth empowerment organization to support and uplift young people.

On Saturday, Keep Empowering Youth held a gun violence awareness event at Arundel Mills.

Their goal is to mentor youth, promote peace, and encourage young people to choose a better path despite difficult circumstances.

Cornish says he'll have a back-to-school event coming up.

Find out more about their program and how to help with their mission here.

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