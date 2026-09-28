Shooting near Towson University raises safety concerns among students

TOWSON, Md. — Sunday night, shots rang out at Cardiff Hall Apartments just across the street from Towson University.

Monday, students were still reeling from the experience as they head to class.

“We just heard gunshots but it wasn’t a lot and we didn’t really think anything of it at first," one student told WMAR-2 News.

The shooting prompted a campus wide lockdown.

“Lowkey yeah, like a shooting right here? I don’t know it’s a little scary," said student, April List.

Both she and her roommate Brenna Reilly were at home right next to the apartments when the students were told to shelter in place.

“We just hid out in her room," Reilly said, “We could see the cars flying by and we could hear the helicopters circling," April added.

Baltimore County Police say officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He's in the hospital in critical condition.

Brenna and April told WMAR-2 News that the notifications from the university had them feeling left in the dark.

“With the notifications we were getting, I think it would’ve been nice if they would’ve said a little bit more of what was going on. They just kept saying, you’re in a lockdown, stay in place. We were a little lost in the dark.”

Police say the incident was not connected to the university.

Still, the situation has left students questioning how safe they really are as they head to class.

“I didn’t know if I really wanted to go to class today in all honesty," a TU junior said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Baltimore County Police Department.

