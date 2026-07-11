Several juveniles arrested following disturbance in Rosedale Friday night

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County police say several juveniles were arrested Friday night following a disturbance in Rosedale.

According to police, the arrests stemmed from a large gathering in the 6200 block of Hazelwood Avenue.

Police say that while they want young people to enjoy themselves, they don't want gatherings to turn into criminal activity.

Officers will take appropriate enforcement action if gatherings escalate, they added.

"We encourage parents and guardians to know their children's whereabouts and discuss the importance of making safe decisions. Large gatherings can quickly become unpredictable, placing young people in unfamiliar and potentially unsafe situations," police said.

Police did not provide an exact number of arrests made Friday night.