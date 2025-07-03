DUNDALK, Md. — Wednesday you can finally see the work of the Dundalk community come to life for the Dundalk Heritage fair.

WATCH: Setup for Dundalk Heritage Fair almost completed Setup for Dundalk Heritage Fair almost completed

"We have all of our fencing and electrical work is just about complete so the perimeter part is done. As you can see behind me the carnival is in, stages are up, we still have to do lighting and we're waiting for all the vendors to show up for tomorrow," said Mark Krysiak, Executive Director of the Dundalk Heritage Fair Association.

Krysiak says the setup work started work two weeks ago with electricians.

The fair was canceled back in April because of a lack of funds and a decline in attendance.

Then the community stepped up, raising over 130 thousand dollars to keep the fair running.

"It's still a little surreal it doesn't really feel like it's real," Krysiak said.

Jimmy Rutter who has volunteered for the fair for over 30 years told WMAR 2 News that's just how Dundalk is.

"My mother's side of the family is from Dundalk, my great grandfather used to own a bar and hotel called Campbell's, my grandmother used to clean the rooms. It's just being a part of something that you're from," Rutter said, "It's all from the love of the heart for Dundalk. Like you said, a family affair."

The fair boasts live music, crushes by Jimmy's Seafood, plenty of vendors, rides, and more.

Rain this week delayed set up a bit but Mark said they're still on track to have everything up and ready by the end of Thursday.

Also on Thursday, people can get a sneak peak of all the carnival has to offer from 5 p.m. to 10p.m.

"The carnival will be open on Thursday night before the fair, the fireworks will go off on Thursday night before the fair," Krysiak told WMAR 2 News.

The fireworks will be set off at the Government Center.

The fair will officially start on Friday at noon with admissions at $5 until 5 pm.

