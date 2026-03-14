PARKVILLE, Md. — A pen pal program at Oak Crest Senior Living is connecting seniors with third graders at Kingsville Elementary School, pairing residents with students who exchange letters throughout the school year.

The program, which launched in 2013, matches Oak Crest residents with third graders from Kingsville Elementary School. Students and their pen pals write letters back and forth during the school year, culminating in an in-person meeting each spring where the pairs spend time together bonding over games and activities. Some years, students even perform for the residents.

Allison Gerardan, Volunteer Community Services Coordinator at Oak Crest Senior Living, said the program has become one of the facility's most beloved.

Seniors and students connect across generations through pen pal program at Oak Crest Senior Living Oak Crest pen pal program bridges seniors and students

"So the pen pal program started back in 2013, I have been in this position for five years and I have to say it is one of the cutest programs we have here I love it so much," Gerardan said.

Kathy Quinn and Dianna Lohr are two Oak Crest residents who have participated as pen pals for several years. As retired teachers, both say the opportunity to impact students' lives is deeply meaningful.

Quinn said the ongoing correspondence allows residents to truly get to know their pen pals over time.

"So over the course of the year you really get to know the children so by the time we have our party in the spring time, you know there favorite color you know there pets names, how many brothers and sisters they have. Thats really a great experience," Quinn said.

Lohr said she enjoys watching students grow through their writing as the school year progresses.

"As a teacher you want to see that and I'm just amazed. They start out and its kind of hard to read their printing and then as they progress, its just fantastic," Lohr said.

Lohr said the program also offers students a valuable skill-building opportunity.

"It develops writing skills which is number one but number two its kind of opening up I think writing a letter is a lost art and they don't do that nowadays students are computer savvy where its short, but to write things out in depth or to kind of like open up with that I think that's wonderful," Lohr said.

For the residents, the program also provides a chance to share their life stories and shape future generations.

"For me personally it has given me great hope for the future, meeting these young children," Lohr said.

The in-person spring meeting leaves a lasting impression on both sides of the pen pal pairs.

"You have just such good feelings after meeting them and before meeting them and you know they are going to be okay. Yah it's just joy, it's just joy," Lohr said.

Gerardan said the program holds deep meaning for Oak Crest residents and that the facility hopes to expand it further.

"You know if you had asked me at the start of this, interview would have said oh yah its a fun program, but I see the kids nowadays when they meet up, they really care for the residents," Gerardan said.

The pen pal program wraps up on June 2, when pen pals will finally get the chance to meet in person.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.