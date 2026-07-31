Sen. Van Hollen awards Baltimore County food center $800,000 in federal funding

ESSEX, Md. — Sen. Chris Van Hollen awarded federal funding to a Baltimore County food center Friday.

800,000 dollars has been allocated to AfriThrive community food center in Essex.

The funding will help the center make upgrades such as improving food handing and distribution and creating a space for nutrition education.



Sen. Chris Van Hollen awards Baltimore County food center $800,000 in federal funding

Sen. Chris Van Hollen awards Baltimore County food center $800,000 in federal funding

Van Hollen presented the organizations founder with a ceremonial check, toured the center and spoke with community members.

"This building will be a place where food restores heath, where partnerships create opportunity and where every person who walks through the door is welcome with dignity and respect," said Dr. Truphena Choti AfriThrive's CEO and founder.

The center's goal is to increase the centers ability to provide fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate foods to immigrant and low income families across Baltimore County and city.

"The funding is more than just bricks and mortar, it's an investment in healthier families, stronger neighborhoods, and a more equitable food system," said Choti.