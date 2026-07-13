Second teen charged in September 2024 Rodgers Forge shooting sentenced to 25 years in prison

TOWSON, Md. — A second teenager charged in connection with a September 2024 shooting in Rodgers Forge learned his fate Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office who spoke with WMAR-2 News.

Kai Wilson, 17, was sentenced to 40 years with all but 25 years suspended for his role in the shooting that severely wounded a youth sports coach.

Wilson and 17-year-old Kamar Thompson were attempting to rob the victim, Mark McKenzie, in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road when the shooting occurred.

McKenzie sustained serious injuries that required several surgeries, including repairs to his liver and gallbladder. He spent 47 days in the hospital recovering from his wounds.

Both teens were apprehended in October 2024 and charged as adults.

In April 2025, Wilson and Thompson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a firearm charge.

Following his sentence, Wilson will serve five years of probation.

Thompson has not yet been sentenced. According to court records, a motion hearing is scheduled for July 30.