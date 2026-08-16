Search continues for missing boater after wake incident at Miami Beach Park

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A boater remains missing after his boat hit a wake at Miami Beach Park in Middle River, a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources Police told WMAR-2 News.

First responders were called to the waterfront near Seneca Creek at 8 p.m. Saturday for a person in the water.

Authorities say the 57-year-old man did not resurface after falling from his boat when it hit the wake.

Baltimore County Police and Baltimore County Fire responded to assist the Natural Resources Police in their search using patrol vessels, aviation units, and rescue divers. However, search efforts were suspended at 1 a.m.

Search operations resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday, with patrol vessels, dive teams, and aerial support via helicopter and drones.

Authorities are asking boaters to avoid the area while first responders continue searching for the missing boater.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.