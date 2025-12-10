Sandy Plains Elementary School parents worried for children's safety after student attacks

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — School is where children should be able to learn safely.

But some Sandy Plains elementary school parents say their first graders have continually been attacked by another student.

Candace Middleton and Brett West told WMAR 2 News that their son has been targeted since the beginning of the school year.

"It started with just pushing, hitting, things like that at recess or just in the classroom. And then it escalated to where he's getting stabbed in the neck with a pencil, hit in the head with a chair, and then choked," Middleton said.

Destiny Herring said her son is also a victim.

"Every day of the week, I got a phone call from the nurse that my son was in the nurse. He was hit in the head, he was choked, he was punched in the stomach. That was just last week," Herring said.

They say the student even hurt their children's teacher on occasion.

Both mothers told WMAR 2 News that the school hasn't been receptive.

"When I'm talking to this principal, she's offing me to other people," Middleton said explaining how the principal would reportedly tell her to take her concerns to different people.

Destiny saying the principal assured her that the student would have a behavioral specialist with her at all times.

"So why that same day, two hours later, after I left that meeting, my phone was being called, stating my son was choked?"

However, Baltimore County Public Schools says the school has been very responsive to parent concerns.

A letter from the principal told parents they're implementing seat changes in the classroom, classroom changes for specific students, adult supervision in the classroom, and more.

But Candace doesn't think it's enough.

"If she goes to another classroom, those are just new victims for her."

Brett said it's obvious this student needs more help than what's being provided.

"I would really like to see resources being used for a student that is clearly maybe just needs a bit of extra help," he told us.

Candace and Destiny think the student needs to be moved from the school for everyone's safety.

"Why can't we protect all the other children and move one child?"

"If she's doing these things in school, god forbid she has access to guns or knives at home, and she brings one to school, and then what? Then it's too late."

Destiny said if other changes aren't made soon, she'll look to move her kids to a different school in the district.