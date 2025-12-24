Rosedale church packs care boxes to help community members after holiday season ends

ROSEDALE, Md. — While many people focus on giving during the holiday season, a Rosedale church is thinking ahead to when the festivities end and community members may need support the most.

WATCH: Rosedale church plans January outreach after holidays Rosedale church plans January outreach after holidays

Circle Church, a non-denominational congregation, spent Christmas Eve packing boxes of necessities to distribute in January or February when the holiday spirit has faded but needs remain high.

"Our mission is to not be a strong denominational church, but rather a church that connects people to Jesus," said David Castrillon, lead pastor at Circle Church.

Castrillon and his wife Brooke started their ministry about three years ago, growing it into the organization it is today. For their first advertised community outreach, they wanted to create a teaching moment for their children.

"It's bigger than what's under the tree, right? Many people won't even have food to eat," Castrillon said.

The church partnered with Somebody Cares Baltimore, who advised them the best way to help was to think beyond the giving season. With five pallets of donated items, volunteers packed boxes to distribute when people might need them most.

Castrillon hopes this kind gesture brings some light to people going without.

"Just the emotional uplifting that that's going to be able to provide for people I think is going to be priceless," he said.

Church congregant Josiah has seen the impact that a kind gesture has on people by watching his parents give in small ways and take moments to pray with people in need.

"That feels so good to me. Like, no matter what they're going through, just like being able to give them like a tiny bit of hope and light in their life," Josiah said.

Congregant Nitiya brought all five of her daughters to help pack boxes, using the opportunity as a teaching moment.

"We are so blessed this holiday season and it just feels good to do something good for someone else," Nitiya said. "Hopefully this will set an example for them as they get older the importance of giving back and service."

According to Castrillon, the giving effort benefits the congregation as much as those who will receive the care packages.

"It helps us in our spirit and our soul to do things because it's ultimately what we were created to do. We were created to serve others. We're created to help others. We were created to love others," he said.

Circle Church invites others to help distribute these boxes once a date is set. Information about when and where to volunteer will be available on the church's website.

https://www.circlechurch.online/

"It's about being a good human being. Right?" Castrillon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

