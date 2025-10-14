OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens and Toyota worked to create a positive impact in local military kids' lives on Monday, one play at a time.

WATCH: Ravens and Toyota hold flag football clinic for military kids Ravens and Toyota hold flag football clinic for military kids

Dozens of kids whose parents serve at Fort Meade hit the turf at the Ravens practice facility for a night of flag football.

It's a full circle moment, as flag football was invented at the Maryland military base in the 1940s.

Now kids across the country and right here at home enjoy playing the game, like 12-year-old James Jones.

"Ever since I've started playing, I've been really hooked on it. I like just playing with my team and getting to know all the people that I'm playing with," Jones said.

The NFL FLAG clinic was put on by the Ravens and Toyota in partnership with Our Military Kids.

James' dad, Henry Johnson, told WMAR 2 News how excited his son was for this opportunity.

"Before coming here, to getting on the bus and seeing the Ravens logo on the bus and things of that nature. It's not even his favorite team, but he's so incredibly excited about the opportunity to kind of be here and participate," Johnson said.

And on top of that, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton joined the kids for drills.

"It's really amazing. I never thought I'd get to meet all these really cool professional people," James said.

Hamilton spoke to how football created a positive impact in his life growing up.

"You learn so many life lessons out on the football field—just toughness, teamwork, and resiliency, stuff you can apply to yourself for the rest of your life," he said.

He told us it feels great to see all these kids having fun, comparing it to how he felt helping out with a camp on a base in South Korea.

11:34:04;38

"Being able to see family and see all those kids on the military base, Camp Humphreys, it was awesome. It kind of reminds me of this with all of the kids, all different ages and sizes. It's super fun."

And for any kids out there who are on the fence about flag football, James has a message for you.

"If your own self-doubt and thoughts are holding you back, just understand that you're not supposed to come out here perfect. You're supposed to come out here to get better. So even if you believe you're not as good as you are, you can definitely learn out here."

The kids are not only learning the game but also learning how to be leaders, great teammates, and great friends.