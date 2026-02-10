Prosecutors drop all charges against former Baltimore County gym teacher accused of sexually abusing students

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a former Baltimore County gym teacher accused of multiple counts of sex offense and assault, a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office told WMAR-2 News.

Former Deep Creek Middle School educator Roger Myers, 61, was arrested in May 2025 by Baltimore County Police in connection with alleged crimes that occurred on school grounds.

During a pre-trial hearing on Friday, a prosecutor revealed that the State's Attorney's Office had spoken with the victims and their families multiple times over the past year.

The prosecution explained that pursuing the case would require extensive testimony from the victims. One victim would have had to testify three times across various hearings, while another would have testified twice — all in the presence of their alleged abuser.

After consulting with the victims, their families, and mental health providers, prosecutors determined that continuing the prosecution would not be in the victims' best interest and would be overwhelmingly detrimental to their mental health.

According to charging documents, Myers allegedly made inappropriate comments about students' bodies and racist remarks. He was also accused of having erections while teaching class and inappropriately hugging female students.

Additional allegations emerged from Holabird Middle School, where Myers was accused of similar behavior. However, an investigation into these claims was declined after the principal reviewed hours of security footage and could not substantiate the allegations.