Gym teacher arrested on multiple sex offense charges, victims as young as 12

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested on multiple sex offense and assault charges.

Roger Myers, 61, a gym teacher at Deep Creek Middle School, is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Police say the alleged crimes happened on school premises.

Detectives interviewed multiple students at the school about if they had any problems with teachers and Myers' name always came up.

Charging documents say Myers always made comments on students' bodies.

He would refer to different groups of students as "good girls," and in one instance, allegedly called some students the "N word."

Myers would often hug female students and have an erection while doing so, charging documents say.

One victim recalled being asked by Myers if she had a boyfriend and out of fear she said yes. His response was, "Damn, he's lucky to stare at your a** all day."

Myers was on administrative leave at another school for allegedly assaulting a student because he had a phone.

However, at this other school, Holabird Middle School, students reported similar behavior.

"Students alleged that Mr. Myers became erect while teaching gym class," charging documents explain.

A student's parent raised concerns at Holabird and after the incident was reported to the Department of Social Services, it was declined for investigation.

The parent never saw this behavior from Myers herself, nor did any other students report seeing this behavior either.

The principal at Holabird reviewed camera footage for hours and was not able to substantiate the allegation.

Police say if you believe you are a victim or have information related to the case, please contact the Department at 410-887-7720.