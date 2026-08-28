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Possible mercury spill in Lutherville sends multiple people to hospital

Baltimore County Fire Dept
WMAR
Baltimore County Fire Dept
Posted

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — Multiple people were transported to area hospitals Friday after a possible mercury spill in Lutherville.

Fire crews responded to the 8600 block of Tower Bridge Way after receiving reports of a possible mercury spill.

Officials did not disclose how many people were taken to the hospital, but said they were transported for evaluation and decontamination.

The Maryland Department of the Environment and the Baltimore County Department of Health responded to the scene.

Crews remained on the scene Friday afternoon to monitor the situation.

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