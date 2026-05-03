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Police warn residents to stay inside amid potential barricade in Perry Hall

Baltimore County Police (New)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (New)
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PERRY HALL, Md. — There's a large police presence around Castlemill Circle and Beaconsville Drive in Perry Hall.

It's a possible armed barricade situation that we're told is "active but contained."

Baltimore County Police are asking neighbors and residents in the surrounding area to remain in their homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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