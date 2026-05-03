Police warn residents to stay inside amid potential barricade in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. — There's a large police presence around Castlemill Circle and Beaconsville Drive in Perry Hall.

It's a possible armed barricade situation that we're told is "active but contained."

Baltimore County Police are asking neighbors and residents in the surrounding area to remain in their homes.

Large police presence in the 8500 block of Castlemill Circle. The incident is contained. Please remain in your homes. Media staging area: White Marsh Precinct, 8220 Perry Hall Blvd. pic.twitter.com/7VqfYOzJjR — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 3, 2026

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.