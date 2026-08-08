Police respond to shots fired outside Ruth's Chris Steak House in Pikesville; no injuries reported

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police officers responded to a call for shots fired outside a Pikesville restaurant Friday night.

Police responded to the Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road at 7:50 p.m. for the incident.

Officers at the scene found shell casings and a vehicle with damage to its windshield.

Authorities say no one was injured as a result of the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 410-887-1279.