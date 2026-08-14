Police list impairment as possible factor in fatal Rosedale crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A fatal crash that happened early Friday morning is under investigation in Baltimore County.

Just before 3:00 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the area of northbound I-95 for a report of a crash involving tractor-trailer.

Police say the tractor-trailer had a flat tire and was attempting to pull onto the shoulder when the a Subaru Outback crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The passenger in the Outback, identified as 34-year-old Francesa Lloyd, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver, 41-year-old George Lloyd, was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Police believe the two were married and impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.