Police investigating shooting in Towson that left one man injured

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting on Thursday in Towson.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Southerly Road.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Detectives later found a 38-year-old man walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say preliminary findings point to the shooting stemming from an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-4636.