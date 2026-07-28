Police investigate armed robbery in Towson; one person injured

TOWSON, Md. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Towson on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue following reports of the incident.

According to authorities, one person sustained injuries during the robbery. Their current condition remains unknown.

Police have not yet released information about potential suspects or provided details about what was stolen during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.