Police identify Perry Hall High graduate killed in crash; student critically injured

PERYY HALL, Md. — We're learning more about a deadly crash that occurred in Perry Hall on Friday.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Belair Road for a reported crash at 5:10 p.m.

One Dead, One Critical After Friday Crash in Perry Hall Fatal crash in Perry Hall leaves one dead, one critically injured

Investigators found that a 2004 Honda Accord was driving southbound on Belair Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting both occupants from the vehicle.

Police say 18-year-old Tye'mel Foster died at the scene, and 17-year-old Ryan Mahero sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to WMAR-2 News reporter Jeff Morgan, witnesses report seeing multiple cars racing down the street and swerving in and out of traffic.

Witnesses say they saw several cars were speeding and swerving before the crash. Two young men were in the car. One was pronounced dead on the scene. https://t.co/yvCJMCFU9o — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) July 17, 2026

According to a community letter sent to families, Foster was a former student-athlete at Perry Hall High School. Mahero is a rising senior and is currently on the football team.

"Tye'mel was a valued member of our school family, and many students, staff, alumni, and community members are grieving this tremendous loss. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and loved him."

"We are encouraged to learn that Ryan's family and medical team are hopeful for his progress and recovery. At this time, we ask our school community to keep Ryan, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

The letter also says cards and messages will be collected at Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore, MD 21236, for the families.

Members of the Crash Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.