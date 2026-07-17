Police: Human remains discovered in Essex could be those of missing New Jersey woman

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of human remains near Route 702 and Interstate 695 at 11:25 a.m.

According to police, the remains were found in a tributary of the Back River and could be those of 46-year-old Kimberly Gordon of New Jersey.

Gordon was reported missing from New Jersey and was last seen on June 21, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Police say the remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed to confirm the person's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-4636.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.