Police handling active barricade situation near Loch Raven Reservoir

TIMONIUM, Md. — Baltimore County Police at the scene of a Tuesday morning barricade situation near the Loch Raven Reservoir.

The incident is located around Charmuth and Dulaney Valley Roads.

Police have asked the public to stay clear of the area until the scene is secured.

Specifically, Dulaney Valley Road between E. Timonium Road and Jarrettsville Pike is currently blocked off.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

