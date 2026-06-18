Pizza John's in Essex celebrates 60 years of family, community, and pizza

ESSEX, Md. — A beloved pizza shop is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Pizza John's in Essex was opened in 1966 by brothers and Italian immigrants John and Pete Coruzzi.

Employee Jason Esau, who has been with the company for 25 years, says family is the foundation of the company as customers and employees continue to come back.

Since its opening John's has continued to grow, adding expansions to the building.

The shop has stayed family-focused, as Pete's daughter Melissa and her husband now run it, overseeing 75 employees.

The celebration ended with state delegate Ric Metzgar presenting an official citation to congratulate this milestone.