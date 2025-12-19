Pikesville theater honors Rob Reiner's life

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — With films like Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally, and more - Rob Reiner's legacy is undeniable.

After he and his wife were tragically murdered, people in Baltimore County came to a local theater to honor his life.

It's hard to find someone who doesn't know or love a Rob Renier movie.

For Leslie Eckard, seeing The Princess Bride was the start of Reiner becoming her all time favorite director.

"I saw it when it first came out in the theater and I went with a bunch of college friends and we were just blown away by the writing and the acting and how funny it was and how warm it is," Eckard said.

Now she and people around the world are clinging to that warmth as they mourn following an unthinkable tragedy.

Reiner and his wife Michele were stabbed to death in their home on Sunday.

Four days later, Eckard and Larkin Little came to the Pikes Studio Cinema in Pikesville for special screenings to honor Reiner's life.

The theater played two of his most popular films, when Harry Met Sally and Misery.

The theater's owner Michael Eugene Johnson told WMAR-2 News that they frequently honor late names in cinema history.

"We always try to keep ourselves in the pallbearer but Rob Reiner was an interesting director his films always reflected a part of society, it may not have been your part, but it was always a part of society that actually exists," he said.

Reiner's own son Nick was charged with the crime.

Eckard and Little said it threw them for a loop.

"I was just horrified especially since it was his son that allegedly committed the crime," Eckard said.

"Sadly mental illness and things come into play and you just can't predict or know," Larkin told WMAR-2 News.

They were further shocked by President Trump's response to Reiner's death.

Trump posted on Truth Social saying that Reiner died "due to the anger he caused others through... a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

"I don't think it was the time or place to be speaking when somebody had died so tragically and I just feel like there were a lot more positive things you could've said about him."

Eckard said despite the horrible end to his life, Reiner's legacy will never die.

"His films are so warm but they're very witty and intelligent but he keeps that kind of warmth like Frank Kemper had."

Nick Reiner's arraignment is set for January 7.