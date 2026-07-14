Pikesville teen missing for more than 2 weeks

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Elena Cuellar Rodriguez, 14, is missing from Pikesville, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In a release asking for the public's help, NCMEC says she went missing on Monday, June 29, 2026, a little over two weeks ago.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Elena's mother has this message for her daughter: "Elena, we miss you so much. Please get in touch if you can. We are all waiting to hear from you. Your Aunt Vennessa wants you to know that she misses you very much too."

Although she is from Pikesville, Baltimore City police are handling the missing-person case.

According to police, she was reported missing on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, from the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road in the city.

If you have any information about Elena or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Baltimore City Police Department at (410) 396-2466.