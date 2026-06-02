Pikesville Armory redevelopment gets $500K state award, moving closer to becoming a community hub

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A historic site in Pikesville is closer to becoming a community hub.

Maryland awards $500K to Pikesville Armory redevelopment project Maryland awards $500K to Pikesville Armory redevelopment project

Today, Maryland Housing Secretary Jake Day toured the Pikesville Armory.

The state is awarding $500,000 to help with the armory's redevelopment.

The project will turn the old military site into a space for recreation, events, seniors, artists, and small businesses.

Plans also include soccer and lacrosse fields, a walking path, a playground, a maker space, and hundreds of new trees.

One organizer believes the revamped armory will be the most successful maker space in the region.

State officials say more than 16 million dollars has now been invested into the site.

Groundbreaking for the next phase is expected next March.

