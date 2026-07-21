Person shot during carjacking attempt in Randallstown; two suspects sought

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police say a person was shot during a carjacking in Randallstown on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Downey Dale Drive and Church Lane following reports of a shooting.

Investigators found that the victim, who has not been identified, was sitting in their car when two suspects approached and entered the vehicle.

The suspects then attempted to pull the victim from the car, and during the struggle, shots were fired.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police at 410-887-4636.