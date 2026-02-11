BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — As soon as Perry Hall Elementary crossing guard Helen Mills walked through the school doors on Tuesday, she was bombarded with hugs from students.

WATCH: Perry Hall Elementary honors crossing guard for kindness Perry Hall Elementary honors crossing guard for kindness

PTA President Krista Klausmeier said it's a normal reaction as the entire community loves her.

"She is their angel. She is our best friend. A complete stranger could drive by, but she is still waving and giving you that beautiful smile that she has," Klausmeier said.

The feeling is more than mutual, Helen saying the kids mean everything to her.

"Their safety, just being able to encourage them as I come in to contact with them," Mills said, "They have blessed me so, my babies have blessed me so with different types of gifts like bringing flowers."

Tuesday, Perry Hall Elementary came together for its third annual kindness night to show her how much she means to them.

In honor of a friend and former employee who passed away, the PTA gave a sunflower award to a student and to Miss Helen.

But not before playing a heartfelt video from students, teachers, and staff.

"I love you, Miss Helen. Thank you for being so kind," one student said.

"I love y'all too, and as I always tell my family and friends, but Jesus loves you more," Helen said as she accepted the award.

Principal Ronesha Thompson was proud to see the kindness her students showed.

"The feeling that we all matter and that we all should contribute is something that at school we practice, and of course, our marvelous PTA supports," Thompson said.

For Miss Helen, there's nothing else she'd rather do.

"It means so much to be able to not know what somebody's going through through the course of their day but just being able to stand there and just wave at them and just be able to give them a smile."

The PTA will continue to award a student and a community member with the Sunflower Award every year.