People prepare for possible weekend snow storm

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — It's the four-letter word many people can't stop talking about heading into the weekend: snow.

The shelves and walls at Ayd Hardware Store are starting to thin out on Wednesday as people prepare for the weekend weather.

The owner, Vincent Ayd, said it's been busy since Tuesday.

"We just sold out of snow shovels. We have probably enough ice melt to last us a couple of hours in the morning, and then we'll be out of ice melt," Ayd said.

The weekend weather could bring the most snow this area has seen in years.

Many people on social media are worried.

But Kevin Foy is used to snow, telling WMAR-2 News that he's looking forward to it.

"I like snow. Snow is quiet, if you go out in the evening, especially. If you're driving in it, there's nobody on the road, no sound on the tires - it's peaceful," Foy said.

He came to Ayd Hardware to stock up on ice melt.

Now, he's ready for whatever is in store.

"My neighbor," he said, "I've agreed to use his snowblower, and I will take care of his driveway and sidewalk, then I get to use it for mine."

Ayd said the more snow, the better it is for business.

"This year we're having product movement. There's many years where we don't get snow or so very little snow that we don't move the product through."

But there's one very important product that won't come back to shelves as quickly as it leaves them.

"A major supplier decided not to do ice melt this year, and it's got everybody scrambling."

Ayd Hardware will restock the snow shovels and sleds on Friday morning.