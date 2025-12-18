People in Baltimore County flock to gas stations for large Powerball jackpot

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Winning a billion dollars, or more specifically $1.25 billion sounds out of this world.

So, we asked people in Baltimore County what they would do if they won the big Powerball jackpot.

Wednesday night's $1.25 billion Powerball drawing brought people out to gas stations in Baltimore County.

The cash lump sum prize is $572.1 million.

One Parkton man said if he gets lucky, he would use the money to retire.

"I would probably take the lump sum and pay off mortgages, working off credit cards, and then move somewhere warm cause I don't like the snow," he said.

He told WMAR-2 News that he plays the lottery once in a while.

"I play it whenever I remember to come, whenever I need gas."

The jackpot is the sixth highest in Powerball history and the 10th largest overall lottery prize.

Another man told us what he'd use the winnings for.

"I would obviously pay off all my student loans and then continue going on into school to further my education. I currently work in a treatment center saving lives and helping people through addiction and mental health challenges. So I would open up my own organization and start that venture," he said.

But so far, none of the 2025 Powerball winners have come from Maryland.

With that in mind, some people didn't think Lady Luck was on their side.

"I have zero optimism."

While others had a more positive outlook heading into Wednesday night's drawing.

"If it's meant for me and it's aligned, then it'll happen."

If no one wins the jackpot, the next drawing will be on Saturday.