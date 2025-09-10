Parkville community honors 9/11 victims with flag display ahead of 24th anniversary

Members of the Parkville community came together in Baltimore County to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, one day before the 24th anniversary of the attacks.

Neighbors gathered along Putty Hill Avenue near the shopping center, planting nearly 2,977 flags — one for each life lost that day.

Among those participating was the mother of Marine Captain Jesse Melton III, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008.

"To everyone who passes by here when they ask what are those flags for? It reminds them of those who died on 9/11, and then as a result of those, those who died during the war of terror," Janice Chance said.

Tomorrow night, a candlelight vigil will add the names of 17 more Marylanders confirmed to have died on Sept. 11. Nine of them are graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy.

That brings the total to 86 service members honored since the attacks and 185 Marylanders killed during the War on Terrorism since Sept. 11.

The vigil begins at 6:45 p.m. at the Putty Hill Shopping Center in Parkville.

