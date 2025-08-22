Here's the what you need to know:

Free school supply distribution: The PMJ Foundation provided free school supplies to parents at Lansdowne Elementary School as families prepare for the upcoming school year amid rising costs.



Financial strain on families: Parents like Holly Stevens report increasing difficulty affording back-to-school expenses, noting that even discount stores like Dollar Tree have raised prices, making it harder to find affordable supplies and clothing.



Additional community events: Two more back-to-school events are scheduled for Saturday - another supply giveaway in Glen Burnie at 11 a.m. and Mayor Brandon Scott's Back to School Kickoff at War Memorial Plaza at 11 a.m.

Here's the whole story:

As school fast approaches for kids in our area, parents are in the final rush to get their children everything they need to succeed.

WATCH: Parents speak on increasing cost of sending kids back to school Parents speak on increasing cost of sending kids back to school

Many of those parents lined up in front of Lansdowne Elementary School Thursday for free school supplies courtesy of the PMJ Foundation.

It comes at a time when parents, like Holly Stevens, say money gets tight when it's time to send a child back to school.

"It's not been really cheap, and it's been a little hard," Stevens said. "I used to go to Dollar Tree to get cheap stuff, and now everything there went high; it's higher now. And the cost for food is high now, so it's been a little rough."

She has five adult children, a 15-year-old son, and a granddaughter in elementary school.

She told WMAR 2 News that she's noticed an unfortunate trend each year back-to-school time comes around.

"When they were young, it was a little bit easier cause things were affordable, but now, as years go by, everything's skyrocketing, and it's just been a lot."

Peggie Bieman has also noticed an increasing price tag each time she sends her young son back to school, specifically for one thing.

"Mainly his clothes because he's getting older where he wants different characters or things like that," Bieman said.

Kimberly Johnson said that's why school supply giveaways like Thursday's are so vital.

"It's very important that schools are doing this, giving back to the students for the supplies they actually need inside the school."

On Saturday, there will be another back-to-school giveaway at 7477 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie, starting at 11 a.m.

Mayor Brandon Scott will also hold a Back to School Kickoff on Saturday at War Memorial Plaza at 11 a.m.