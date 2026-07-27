Owners announce cancellation of Hot August Music Festival after ticket sales hit 'below expectations'

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Owners of the Hot August Music Festival have announced the cancellation of this year's event.

The festival was scheduled for August 21 and 22 at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, with a pre-party planned for August 14 at Union Craft Brewing.

According to a note sent to ticket holders, the cancellation stems from ticket sales falling "below expectations and any sustainable level."

The owners said that, as a result of the low ticket sales, they are unable to move forward with the festival "in a way that reflects the experience that was set out to create for the community."

The festival has brought music and entertainment to the Oregon Ridge area for more than 20 years.

It began at a farm in Monkton, Maryland, in 1993, then moved to Oregon Ridge to accommodate larger crowds after spending one year at Big Jim's Farm during the transition period.

The festival was presented by Music Matters, a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS and the State of Maryland as a charity.

The group was formed to "cultivate, support, and promote programs and events that make music, including live performance, accessible to broad and diverse audiences."

"Sharing this news comes with great difficulty. This festival has been a labor of love for all involved over the past 33 years. It was created with the hope of bringing people together, celebrating shared passions, and creating meaningful experiences. Knowing we won't be gathering with you this August is truly heartbreaking," the owners said.

According to the owners, tickets purchased will be automatically refunded through the original ticketing platform using the original method of payment.

"While today is disappointing, we remain proud of what this festival represents and of the community that has formed around it. Thank you for your understanding and your support," the owners said.