Maryland mom speaks out after high school assault lands daughter in the emergency room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A mother was left outraged after her daughter was assaulted at Owings Mills High School, requiring five stitches following trips to urgent care and the emergency room.

Candie Ferguson reached out to WMAR-2 News to shed light on her daughter's story, asking that her daughter's identity remain anonymous.

"It is so hard to sit there and see your daughter go through something that you couldn't prevent," Ferguson told us.

According to charging documents, the incident happened on September 30 around 2:30 p.m., after school.

A school resource officer responded to Room 300; a juvenile witness told authorities that another student and two adults entered the room, the documents said. The juvenile suspect made verbal indications that she wanted to fight, directed toward the witness and victim.

The documents note the witness and juvenile suspect had been having disagreements dating back to the previous school year.

Ferguson's daughter, however, said she didn't know any of them since she was new to the school.

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She believed she was attacked because she was "positioned closest to [the] defendants when they entered the room."

According to the documents, the juvenile suspect hit Ferguson's daughter first, then two adults joined in.

One defendant was "also seen kicking Juvenile Victim's head while she was on the ground.'

"It is so hard to have to trust and send her back in that environment, and the only thing I can do is advocate for her, love on her a little bit harder, and let her know: This is not your fault. You did not deserve this, and to try not to let one moment define her future," Ferguson said.

According to the documents, school video footage showed the suspect left her fourth period class and came back with the two adults. The three waited for the witness to get to the bus outside, but then decided to enter the school with "no official school business to attend to," the court documents said. They waited by a door for several minutes until a student left, at which point they got in, making no attempt to check in with staff, according to the records.

On Tuesday, hours after WMAR-2 News reached out to BCPS about the incident, a letter went home to parents saying students were assaulted in two after-school incidents in the past few weeks.

"Effective Wednesday, October 14, 2026, BCPS is deploying additional resources to support our school, including contracted security services and support from the zone school safety manager," the letter said in-part.

October 13, 2026





Dear Parents and Families of Owings Mills High School,





First, I want to thank everyone for a great start to the school year. Together, we have remained focused on student success and have made significant gains in both academics and attendance. As we continue this positive momentum, ensuring a safe, secure, and orderly learning environment remains our highest priority, and I am writing to address recent safety concerns that have affected our school community.





In the past few weeks, we have had two incidents where students have been physically assaulted during altercations that occurred after school. It appears that these incidents are related to ongoing conflicts in the local community that were carried over to the schoolhouse. In both cases, school administration and our School Resource Officer responded to assist, and we contacted the BCPS Department of School Safety and the Baltimore County Police Department for additional support. Working with our police partners and the school system, we have taken appropriate action to address those involved in these incidents and provide follow-up as needed. I want to be clear: we will not tolerate dangerous and disruptive behaviors on school property at any time. School safety is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation and support of students, families, school staff, community partners, the Department of School Safety, and the Baltimore County Police Department.





To be effective, our message regarding safety expectations must be clear and consistent, and as a school, we are reviewing our protocols to ensure timely community notification when there is an incident. Schools are educational institutions, and maintaining an environment conducive to teaching and learning is essential.





As we maintain our focus on academic excellence, we are taking additional steps to protect and preserve student learning. Effective Wednesday, October 14, 2026, BCPS is deploying additional resources to support our school, including contracted security services and support from the zone school safety manager. Working in collaboration with our School Resource Officer, the zone safety manager will be on site and will review and address any school safety challenges in real time. Our police partners will provide patrol visibility throughout the school day. We will also continue discussions with students and staff about ways to improve school climate and culture.





Additionally, I ask that you please review the following safety reminders with your student. Failure to adhere to the BCPS Student Handbook and Owings Mills High Student Code of Conduct is a serious matter and may result in school-based and/or legal consequences, and students may be excluded from school activities. These expectations are always in effect on school property, including after school and weekends, and at all school-sponsored activities.





Safety Expectations and Reminders

Students, staff, and visitors are prohibited from opening exterior doors or permitting unauthorized individuals to enter the building. All visitors must enter through the main entrance, use the buzzer system, and state their name and the purpose of their visit before being admitted.



Visitors must report to the main lobby desk, sign in through the Raptor Visitor Management System, and receive authorization before proceeding further into the building. To minimize congestion in the main office, students will be called to the lobby for early dismissals. Violations of visitor procedures will be addressed immediately by the administration and the safety team.



Meetings, conferences, classroom visits, and other school-based visits must be scheduled in advance and approved by the appropriate school staff member and/or administration.



Parents and guardians must enter the building and sign students out for early dismissal. Students are not permitted to leave class to meet parents or guardians outside the building or in parking areas. Teachers will only release students when directed by the main office or administration.



Individuals who enter or remain on school property without authorization may be subject to trespassing laws and legal consequences, including arrest.



School ends at 2:10 p.m. on a regular bell schedule. Students must exit the building promptly at dismissal unless they have pre-approved supervision from a coach, teacher, administrator, or other staff member for athletics, tutoring, clubs, or other school-sponsored activities.



Students who remain in the building or on school property without authorization or staff supervision may be considered trespassing and may receive school and/or legal consequences.



After 2:15 p.m., the main entrance is the only authorized point of entry into the building. Door alarms will be activated. Students who need to re-enter the building after dismissal must report to the main entrance, use the buzzer system, and explain the reason for requesting entry.



Students participating in after-school activities must report directly to their assigned location and remain under staff supervision.



Students with early-release schedules must leave campus when their school day ends and may only return for approved practices, competitions, or extracurricular activities at the designated time. Failure to follow this expectation may result in schedule modifications and/or disciplinary consequences.



Students are not permitted to access their vehicles during the school day without administrative approval. If approval is granted, a staff member will accompany the student.



Students who leave school grounds without permission will be subject to disciplinary consequences, including social restriction, and parents/guardians will be notified.



Food deliveries, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, or similar services, are not permitted during the school day. Students who violate this expectation may receive disciplinary consequences, including social restrictions.



During after-school events, including athletic games and other events, students and visitors must remain within designated event areas. Supervision is provided only within designated event locations. Individuals who leave those areas do so without school supervision and may be directed to return to the event area or leave campus.

It is extremely important that if you or your student sees, hears, or becomes aware of something concerning, you must inform a trusted adult immediately. Concerns may be reported to school administration, a counselor, teacher, security staff member, or our School Resource Officer. If you have any questions regarding these expectations, please contact me, your student's administrator, or our School Resource Officer.





Thank you for your partnership and continued support in helping us maintain a safe, respectful, and productive learning environment for all students and staff.





Sincerely,

Terri D. Moses, Principal



Kamyra, 18, Beasley was served a summons and is charged with assault and trespassing.

While Ferguson hoped the perpetrators were arrested rather than issued a summons, she hopes this never happens again to any other family.

"I just hope that they follow through so no other parent will have to feel like this and no child will have to leave because it could be worse," Ferguson said.

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