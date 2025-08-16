One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Owings Mills Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Newtown Boulevard and Middle Mill Drive for reports of a traffic incident with an unknown injury.

Police arrived on the scene and found someone trapped inside of their vehicle.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported.