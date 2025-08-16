Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Owings Mills

DeadlyCrash1.jpeg
WMAR
DeadlyCrash1<br/>
DeadlyCrash1.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Owings Mills Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Newtown Boulevard and Middle Mill Drive for reports of a traffic incident with an unknown injury.

Police arrived on the scene and found someone trapped inside of their vehicle.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR