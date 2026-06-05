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One person critically wounded Friday after shooting in Towson

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WMAR
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TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are on the scene of a shooting in Towson.

Around 3:20 p.m., a driver traveling northbound along York Road was shot, according to a spokesperson with Baltimore County Police.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live in Towson after shooting on York Road

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live in Towson after shooting on York Road

 

Detectives are currently working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.

No further information was provided.

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*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

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