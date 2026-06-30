One firefighter hospitalized after two-alarm commercial fire in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — A 2-alarm commercial fire shut down both directions of Pulaski Highway at Chesaco Ave on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 2:34 p.m. and found multiple trailers caught fire at Pulaski Tire Service in Rosedale.

WMAR-2 News/Lenny Rice

Fire officials say the trailers were filled with tires and continued to burn.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was officially brought under control at 5:12 p.m.

No civilians were injured and no other buildings were involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.