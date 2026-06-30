One firefighter hospitalized after two-alarm commercial fire in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — A 2-alarm commercial fire shut down both directions of Pulaski Highway at Chesaco Ave on Tuesday.
Fire crews responded to the scene at 2:34 p.m. and found multiple trailers caught fire at Pulaski Tire Service in Rosedale.
Fire officials say the trailers were filled with tires and continued to burn.
One firefighter was injured while battling the flames and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The fire was officially brought under control at 5:12 p.m.
No civilians were injured and no other buildings were involved.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.