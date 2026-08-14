"No Drone Zone" established for Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Baltimore County Police Department, has established a temporary "No Drone Zone" around the Maryland State Fairgrounds from Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, September 13.

The restriction is intended to ensure a safe environment for fair attendees.

The No Drone Zone restriction means that unauthorized drone flights are prohibited in the designated airspace.

Violating the No Drone Zone is a federal offense and can include a fine of up to $100,000, one year in prison, and the seizure of the drone.

For drone pilots, check B4UFLY or official Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) notices for airspace restrictions during the Maryland State Fair, before attempting to fly a drone.