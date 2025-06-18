Bodycam video shows moments leading up to deadly shootout in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — New body camera footage has been released showing the moments that led to a shootout with Baltimore County Police and a man having a 'mental health episode."

This stems from an incident that happened in Dundalk on May 19.

Police were called to a home in the 8200 block of North Boundary Road. When they arrived, they called the 911 caller who reported the mental health crisis.

She then told officers to meet her around the back.

Body cam footage shows when the officers walked around back, they saw the armed man, 43-year-old Glenn Pettie, Jr.

The involved officer, Michael Brady, immediately called out to him to drop the gun. Instead, he was met with gunfire.

Hiding behind a car, Brady and Pettie exchanged gunfire.

Pettie was injured during the exchange and officers gave him medical care until the medics arrived. He was later taken to a hospital where he died.

The handgun used was recovered by police.

To watch the video click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.