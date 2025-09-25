New therapy dog Carter joins Saint Vincent's Villa to help children after Carmen's retirement

TIMONIUM, Md. — Just a few months after Carmen retired, Catholic Charities welcomed a new service dog to help children at Saint Vincent's Villa, and this week the facility introduced him with open arms.

In July, Saint Vincent's Villa said farewell to its facility dog Carmen, who served at the villa for eight years. Now, a new 2-year-old golden retriever named Carter is taking Carmen's place at the Villa.

Catholic Charities' partnership with Paws 4 People over the years has been beneficial to the children who live and attend school in its facilities.

"Through the years of having Carmen and Currahe at school it's really turned into a vital position," said a staff member.

Darby Subotich, Carter's handler, said the young dog was eager to begin his work.

"He was ready to go to work on the first day. He is a people person, and he jumped right in paws first," Subotich said.

Carter works alongside his cousin Currahe, who serves at the Villa Maria School, to help children in many ways.

"We basically help any of the kids manage any anxiety stress, and that actually rolls into staff as well," Subotich said.

Subotich said Carter has been training for this type of work since he was just three days old.

He explained that the type of service and support therapeutic dogs provide is not something other humans can do for the children.

"Dogs come with such love and just nonjudgmental presents that it really kind of breaks the kids and can distract them into moving on and being able to work on those things that they do need to work on," Subotich said.

Carter's calm demeanor and youth helps him bond with everyone he meets.

"He is the most personable dog I've ever met in my life. I've had dogs, my whole life, and he loves being with people. He loves attention. He loves giving attention," Subotich said.

Even though there is a new pup at the villa, Carmen still visits occasionally, continuing to offer her support for vulnerable children.

