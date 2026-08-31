EDGEMERE, Md — A new commuter bus route is directly connecting Baltimore County residents to Tradepoint Atlantic in Edgemere, cutting commute times by an hour each way for thousands of workers.

The route, made possible by a $2 million state investment, began Monday. A one-way fare costs $4, a monthly pass costs $136, and service runs from 5 a.m. until just before 1 a.m.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said the new route removes a critical barrier for job seekers.

New commuter bus route connects East Baltimore County residents to Tradepoint Atlantic Commuter bus route connects East Baltimore County to Tradepoint Atlantic

"For someone looking for a new job, a better job, a career, or a way to get back into the workforce, transportation can be the difference between an opportunity that is within reach and one that is not," said Thomson.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said access to Tradepoint Atlantic has long been a challenge for many residents.

"For a long time it's been a real problem to get here for folks that live an hour and a half away," said Klausmeier.

15,000 people already work at Tradepoint Atlantic, with another 8,000 workers possibly coming to the area in the next few years.

Baltimore County Sen. Carl Jackson said the new route is a necessary step to keep up with the region's growth.

"We have to make sure that our transportation infrastructure keeps pace with that growth and that Baltimore County residents are able to take advantage of these new job opportunities. This commute, this new commuter bus line will do just that," said Jackson.

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